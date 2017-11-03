Mid-day Impact: Fake IPL 'Kings XI Punjab' trial kingpin arrested from Amritsar

The Marine Drive police have arrested Aditya Bhandari, the alleged kingpin of the fake selection trial for the Indian Premier League, which was busted by mid-day a few days ago.



Ravindra Gupta and Harvinder Singh (right) speak to a policeman at the Oval Maidan yesterday

Bhandari was brought to Mumbai from Amritsar yesterday after three teams of police were sent to Punjab to nab him. He was produced in a local court, which sent him to police custody till November 4.

The police suspect Bhandari ran the fake IPL trial racket across the country. He was reportedly arrested in 2014 as well in connection with bogus cricket coaching.

mid-day had reported on October 26 about the fake IPL trial at Oval Maidan, in which budding cricketers were contacted by Harvinder Singh, Ravindra Gupta and Satendra Singh, on the promise of a place in Kings XI Punjab for the next IPL season.

Also read: mid-day exposes fake IPL talent scouts fleecing budding cricketers in Mumbai

The trio, picked up by the police from the ground after mid-day informed them, had run the campaign through Facebook and WhatsApp. Each participant was charged Rs 2,500 to register for the trial, which saw aspirants from as far as Telangana.

Kings XI Punjab has lodged an FIR as the trial was being conducted under its brand. A similar camp was conducted in Aurangabad and there were plans to conduct more in Pune, Chennai and Delhi.

Dr Manoj Sharma, DCP (zone I), said: "After the arrest of the three accused, teams were sent to Punjab. They worked relentlessly and arrested another accused from Amritsar." "He was brought to Mumbai and produced in court, which sent him to police custody," he added.

