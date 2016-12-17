mid-day impact: Mahim society begins repair of faulty sewage system

Residents of a Mahim society had been struggling for long to get it repaired; outflow of sewage water had created a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and there were worms in the drinking water



The repairs on at Evershine Meadows. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Amit Rao, who works with a multinational company, had been complaining to the builder and BMC about continuous outflow of sewage water from the septic tank in Evershine Meadows, where he stays. The water turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. His 16-year-son son Jayraj Rao was diagnosed with dengue this Sunday and was admitted at Raheja hospital.

A senior advocate with Bombay High Court, Ejaz Naqvi, bought a flat worth Rs 1 crore in the same society. He had also been filing complaints with police under Sections 261 and 268 of criminal act (public nuisance that can cause injury or pose any danger), due to the faulty sewage system.

Another senior high court advocate, Jamshed Ansari, also a resident of the building, noticed worms in the drinking water. Dirty water from the septic tank was getting mixed with drinking water as the tanks share a wall.



mid-day's report on the problem

The trio, like many others, had bought flats at Evershine Meadows, Mahim, after paying lakhs of rupees, but none of them could have guessed that they would have to face so much trouble due to the inaction of the builder. After months of struggle when mid-day in a series of stories highlighted their plight, from Thursday the builder started repairing the faulty sewage line.

midday had on December 12, reported about Jayraj Rao who was diagnosed with dengue, as several mosquito breeding grounds had developed inside the premises of the building due to the release of dirty water from the septic tank (Builder, BMC inaction on mosquito breeding spot lands teen in hospital). Following this, BMC officers inspected the area and found more grievous violations that could cause more serious health hazards.

BMC inspects

They found that the sewage system was completely blocked. The contaminated water from the septic tank was oozing into the water tank that is built just adjacent to it.

"After we inspected the building and found the loopholes, we instructed the builder to do the repairs at the earliest," said the BMC officer who inspected the building.

Repairs start

From Thursday night, the repairs started. "We are really thankful to mid-day for highlighting our plight. Despite repeated complaints, nothing happened. After articles got published, they started repairing it," said Rao.

Narshibhai Patel, responsible for the maintenance of the flats said, "We have started repairing it and within 2-3 weeks, the sewage system will be replaced."

The work will continue for 10-15 days. They will also add an extra pump to take the extra water 18 inch above, into BMC drainage system.