mid-day impact: Rs 28 crore Bhagwati Hospital set for hiring spree

Just days after an RTI query revealed that between June 27 and November 18, Bhagwati Hospital admitted only 654 patients, an average of 4-5 patients daily, senior BMC officials held an internal meeting with the hospital authorities and asked them to submit a report on the hospital's current status.

Unfortunately, the main purpose behind spending Rs 28 crore in renovating the hospital has not been served even after six months, as it fails to reduce the load on major hospitals of the city.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Pradeep Jadhav, in-charge of peripheral hospitals said, "We had a meeting with the officials of BMC and Bhagwati Hospital. We will soon start hiring doctors for senior posts. Advertisements have already been published and hiring will be completed by next year."



When asked why a multi-superspeciality hospital was functioning without senior doctors like chief medical officers and senior medical officers, he said, "The hospital has two medical officers working in two shifts. The other vacancies will be filled up soon."

Though the hospital was renovated in June, six months down the line the reality is quite surprising. At present it is functioning with 60 per cent less staff. All the 110 beds of the hospital mostly lie unused, as on an average it treats only 4-5 patients everyday. Whereas, major hospitals like KEM, Cooper and Nair are overburdened with patients.

According to the RTI data, out of the 181 sanctioned posts in the hospital, only 80 medical staffers have been appointed on a permanent basis.

