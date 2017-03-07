mid-day review: Will you stay in India's first capsule hotel in Mumbai?

We spent one night at the new pod hotel in Andheri so you don't have to; get all the dope from Customer No. 1 in this exclusive review



This reporter enjoyed the pod, but also dealt with faulty doors

Think of the time when travelling by first class in a long-distance train was a big deal. What was it like? A hyper-efficient, compressed space where most aspects of convenience were looked into - a hook to hang clothes and a thermos flask, a berth for sleep rather than sprawl, necessity rather than luxury, but most importantly, privacy. Had enough of that garrulous Aunty and Uncle with their endless chatter? Draw your curtains.

So, as the first customer of Urbanpod, India's first pod hotel in Andheri East, where familiarity meets chic futurism, these memories flash through my mind.

Only, my room, which measures just about seven feet long and a little over three feet, is a slicker version -Elon Musk proportions slick - of that first class berth.

The hype around it has been substantial, and why not? From the first 'kapuseru hoteru' that opened in Osaka in 1979 to the capsule hotel that sprung up in Hong Kong earlier this year, Urbanpod is one of the few niche properties world-over where rooms have shrunk as a response to reckless urbanisation.

The Space Age is finally upon us, and in Andheri East, no less.



The inside of the pod is 7x3 feet



Minimum space, maximum use

Booking a room with Urbanpod is stress-free; their website is very user-friendly. I chose the cheapest in the section reserved for women and booked one anonymously. There are other more expensive options, even suites for couples.

Now, the pods are really no different from bunk beds or hostels. However, the grid-like arrangement can eerily remind you of lab rats and hamsters.

The women's section had about 24 pods, with three communal bathrooms and a common dining area. Luggage can be deposited in lockers; shoes must be deposited in a locker.



The women's only area has 24 pods with 3 communal washrooms

Short people, here is finally a place where you can have the last laugh. I am a little over five feet and while I crawl into my pod a little ungracefully with a few knocks to my head, if you are over six feet, this should be nothing less than a circus act.

The pod comes with hooks, a television on the ceiling, a USB port, a socket for earphones, AC vents, reading lights, a fire alarm and extinguisher, and, more importantly, Wi-Fi. Naysayers will be disappointed in this extreme isolation and self-preoccupation brought upon by the Internet, but if you are looking to be occupied while in a pod little wider than a coffin, let's say you are more than sorted.

Additionally, the control panel, which will definitely remind you of space travel, is bilingual with English and Hindi signs.

The room also comes fitted with a glamorous round mirror, tempting you take endless selfies. But, of utmost importance is the mattress - so comfortable that royalty would be pleased to sink into it. As it turns out, the USP of pods is their sleeping infrastructure.



Additional paraphernalia make the stay more comfortable

Give me my space

So far so good, right? However, while the interiors are cosy, my first grouse presented itself pretty early on.

Trying to close the collapsible door, designed in three parts, there was a big hiccup. The three sections didn't roll smoothly and the door lock button is an enigma.

In a minute or two, one flimsy door section had dislodged itself and fallen in my lap. What a disappointment, considering it is a new hotel. Also, how about a little bit more security, please?

I alerted the front desk. Some 20 minutes later, a new pod is given to me, fitted with a more efficient and trustworthy door.

While I have settled in, fully reliant on an internal door lock button on the control panel, I certainly feel that some old-world, manual locks on the door would have added a much-needed sense of safety.

Will you sign up?

Urbanpod is accessible via road; the nearest metro station is JB Nagar; and, it is also close to the airport.

For Rs 2,588 (including taxes) for the smallest capsule, Urbanpod does not come cheap. Pod hotels are meant for overnight stays so guests, especially Indian ones, will question its pricing.

So though Urbanpod might be catering to the dollar-touting, hostel-crawling crowd, it is definitely worth checking out, even if for its futuristic novelty. As long as you don't have door shutters flying away mid-sleep, that is.

DISCLAIMER: mid-day was there anonymously and paid for its room.