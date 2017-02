mid-day’s special investigations editor Vinod Kumar Menon won the 2015-16 Laadli Award for the Best News Report about Gender Sensitivity for his story, Child brides refuse to say I do. Noted activist and dancer Dr Mallika Sarabhai presented the award at an event in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.

Read the award winning story here: Child brides at Parbhani refuse to say, 'I do'