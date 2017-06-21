mid-day top stories of the day

Mumbai: Former Chief Minister's daughter a likely victim of Facebook cult

Even as the unearthing of cult group Shifu Sunkriti, which had allegedly hypnotised youths, was shocking in itself, in the latest revelation about the case, it has come to light that among the victims is the adopted daughter of former CM Babasaheb Bhosale. Now 24, the girl, who left home four years back to join the group, is still missing. Finally, the family members are thinking of taking the matter to the police.

Vinod Khanna's son Sakshi's Bollywood debut delayed. Here's why

Late actor Vinod Khanna's sons, Akshaye and Rahul, have several films to their credit. However, Khanna's youngest son, Sakshi, 26, hasn't been lucky with his debut. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had zeroed in on a script that would launch Sakshi, but the film hasn't managed to take off.

Anil Kumble delivered results. Can anyone challenge that?: Bishen Singh Bedi

Anil Kumble's first India coach (then called cricket manager) Bishan Singh Bedi praised the former leggie for his decision to quit as head coach of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. "It was a job well done and he didn't get into the limelight while going about it. He got you the results. Can anyone challenge that? Kumble was not sitting idle," said Bedi, who went on to slam the players, who reportedly didn't approve of Kumble.

International Yoga Day: These celebs will inspire you to stay fit

Wonder how celebrities stay in shape despite their hectic schedules? On the occasion of International Yoga Day, here are some celebs who will inspire you to stay fit!