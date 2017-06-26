mid-day top stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Thieves shove man, steal his phone and run away

If you thought you were perfectly safe walking among the crowd in the middle of the road, think again. Even something as innocuous as walking alongside other people on the road could land you in trouble. A senior citizen, Bharat Parikh, learnt this the hard way when he was recently robbed of his cell phone and documents by a group of seven to eight people walking alongside him. In the first case of its kind, the Charkop police have come across a unique way in which a mobile phone and documents were stolen from the senior citizen, by a group of people who walked with him for a few metres.

Katrina Kaif caught 100 hrs of live news as preparation for 'Jagga Jasoos' role

Katrina Kaif had once lamented that Bollywood infrequently chalks out a female character's role so well that it demands extensive preparation from the actress essaying the part. It was then cited that her opinion was purely based on the kind of roles she was bagging. But, it appears that tables have turned for Kat, who had to invest several hours to prepare for her part of a journalist in Jagga Jasoos.

Virat Kohli should be the boss of Team India: Anurag Thakur

Asserting that the captain's role is more important than that of the coach, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Anurag Thakur has called for skipper Virat Kohli being allowed full control over the Indian team. The Indian team, especially skipper Virat Kohli, has been at the centre of a controversy after Anil Kumble resigned as coach following a humiliating 180-run loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final on June 18.

Eid Mubarak: Vintage photos of Haji Ali Dargah from the 'Bombay-era'

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Mumbai celebrates Eid al-Fitr, we take a look at some of the vintage photos of the city's iconic Haji Ali Dargah since the 'Bombay era'...