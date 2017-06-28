mid-day top stories of the day

Ola washes hands off accident caused by their driver that hospitalised two

They managed to survive a near-fatal accident caused by an Ola driver but 'support' and 'co-operation' is all that the ride hailing company has offered Udaipur residents Prasoon Kumar and Govind Singh Gehlot. Their pithy statement comes only months after an accident caused by a speeding driver on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in March. While the victims have filed an FIR against the drivers, the company has asked them to file a legal notice.

Box office: Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' fails to light up on Eid

An Eid release is usually locked for Salman Khan, whose previous outings, including 'Sultan' (2016) and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015), had managed to rake in good numbers on the festive day. But, his latest war-drama, 'Tubelight', has failed to keep up with the trend

To teach Virat Kohli a lesson, an engineer applies for India coach's post

Engineer, oops not cricketer Farokh, but a mechanical engineer has applied for the post of Indian team coach's job! In the age of social media when it's easy to grab eyeballs with weird activities, a mechanical engineer - Upendra Nath Bramhachari - has applied for the post of head coach of the Indian team with an aim to "drag an arrogant Virat Kohli on right track"

Photos: Kareena, Malaika, Katrina at Manish Malhotra's house party

Kareena Kapoor Khan and BBFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak along with Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia and Sophie Choudry attend a bash at Manish Malhotra's home in Bandra, Mumbai. We have pictures