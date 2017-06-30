mid-day top stories of the day

South Mumbai jail inmate murder: Is state shielding alleged killers?

Manjula Shetye's death in Byculla jail is shocking on several counts — not only was she the first woman victim of custodial death in Maharashtra, the preliminary post-mortem report seems to support allegations in the FIR that she died because of a brutal assault by jail officials. Despite this, even five days after the FIR was registered, her alleged tormentors are yet to be arrested.

Ranbir Kapoor: Considered shelving 'Jagga Jasoos'

It's been four years since Anurag Basu's fantasy-drama, 'Jagga Jasoos', first went on floors, with a cast that included, then love birds, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. But, when reports of trouble in the duo's paradise hit headlines, the shooting schedule of Basu's ambitious project was also wrecked. Dates were altered, overseas schedules were frequently canned, and news of the release date being deferred became commonplace.

Virat Kohli: Will give my opinion on new coach only if BCCI asks

Skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday made it clear that he will air his views on new coach only if his opinion is sought by the BCCI. With Ravi Shastri throwing his hat in the ring, Kohli's proximity with the former Team Director, many feel has made him a runaway favourite for the top job.

Photos: Female celebs flaunt their baby bumps with pride

Gone are the days when female celebs from Bollywood, Hollywood and sports hid their baby bumps from paparazzis. Now, they proudly flaunt them, not just in public but also on social media