Recently, a correspondent of this paper witnessed a mugging incident on the Kalyan skywalk. Three men attacked a commuter, snatched his wallet and fled the spot. The correspondent took photos of the trio, which helped in nabbing at least one of the muggers. The report on the incident stated that though the civic body has cracked the whip on hawkers near railway stations and bridges across the city and adjoining areas in the aftermath of the Elphinstone Road stampede, skywalks snaking from different stations in the city still pose a challenge and are a convenient refuge many a time for anti-social activities. Now that the skywalks have already been made, many with myopic thinking and no futuristic vision, like the one at Nana Chowk, the least we can do is ensure that they do not become dens of crime and dangerous for ordinary citizens.

We cannot be unrealistic and expect the police to monitor these through the day and night, especially the latter, when the skywalks are almost devoid of people. What the authorities can do though is ensure the skywalks are completely wired, and the CCTV footage is of sharp, good quality. Emergency numbers must be posted at the base and in the middle of skywalks, so those negotiating that space have immediate access to the numbers. Ensure that the skywalks are maintained in good condition. Their steps are clean and not broken, and in cases like the Nana Chowk skywalk, the escalator starts functioning again. Let us look at private security, well-maintained and well-lit skywalks and continual vigil, plus avenues where commuters can post their problems and hope for quick action. Skywalks need to fulfill their function as an added civic amenity not a spot rife for muggings and drugs as some of them are right now.