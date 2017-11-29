Mid-day impact: Crowd funding site Ketto transfers money it raised for acid attack victim

mid-day impact >> Crowd funding site transfers funds raised for acid attack survivors after this paper’s front-page report on them

mid-day impact >>Following mid-day's Tuesday report on how over 40 per cent of the funds raised for acid attack survivor Zakira Shaikh had not reached her, crowdfunding site Ketto claimed they were regretful for the delay in transferring the money to her and assured she would soon get it. They also said Shabbo Shaikh, another acid attack survivor who hadn't received all the money raised for her, has received it.



Zakira Shaikh

The site had raised a total of Rs 10.8 lakh for Zakira, of which they had previously credited Rs 6.2 lakh to her account. Ketto founder Varun Sheth said, "Due to some technical and administrative issues, the funds could not be transferred to the patient or the hospital. We were in touch with the hospital and NGO [Make Love Not Scars], not the patient. Our only mistake was not contacting the survivor. But we never had any malafide intentions. We would personally visit Zakira's family and apologise."

Ketto has also returned the money that was not given to Shabbo. For her, they had raised Rs 13.33 lakh, but had only paid Rs 5.97 lakh. Shabbo had claimed Ketto did not give her the rest of the money, claiming they charged her 50 per cent for their services. However, after mid-day's coverage, Ketto on Tuesday transferred the remaining 50 per cent to Shaikh immediately after deducting the taxes.

