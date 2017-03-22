Miffed Nilesh Rane resigns as Congress general secretary



Nilesh Rane

At a time when leaders and workers of Congress are already rattled, the resignation of former MP Nilesh Rane from the post of general secretary is another shocker. Rane has blamed MPCC president Ashok Chavan for the party's defeat in the local self-government elections in Ratnagiri. In his resignation, Rane has mentioned that the state president ignored his repeated requests for appointing a district president in Ratnagiri.

Is Modi wave responsible?

Rane's letter says, "People have been asking us as to why a district president had not been appointed. The main reasons behind our defeats have been the Modi wave and administration's support to the government. Even though the Congress has become very weak in the district, we tried our best to fight against all odds."

Won't take blame

Referring to Chavan, Rane said, "As you did not take any initiative despite repeated requests, I refuse to work with you. I am not willing to share the spoils caused by you (sic)." Accusing the state party president of using his position for his own benefit, he further said, "If you continue like this then the party will suffer more. I don't want to be part of a team that fails to empower a common party worker. The five assemblies in Ratnagiri are part of my Lok Sabha constituency and yet you tell us not to contest from there, making way for some strange politics." Claiming that though it was too late to rectify things, still efforts could be made to prevent further loss, Rane said, "I quit but I will continue to work for the party."

When contacted, MPCC spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "The party office hasn't received the resignation yet. The leadership will give Rane a patient hearing and try to resolve the issue through discussions."