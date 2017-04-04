MIG cricket club's bar Cloud 9 : SC liquor ban should be exempted to 'clubs'

MIG cricket club bar declared over and out! But top order says club should be in different category, since they have restricted entry and non-members cannot access the space



Excise officials shut the club's bar called 'Cloud 9', and sealed all of its liquor

While the Middle Income Group (MIG) club in Bandra (E) has always prided itself on its location close to the Western Express Highway, the same has now become an albatross around its neck. On Friday, under the Supreme Court's ban on sale of liquor within 220 meters of highways in the city, the club's bar 'Cloud 9' was shut, and its liquor sealed by excise officials.



MIG club's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Seth Mangal Prasad outside the closed bar

The club's management however, says that the club should be in a different category, as it is a members-only space with restricted entry. Sitting in a meeting with committee members on Monday, Sanjeev Patki, chairman, board of trustees, MIG, said, "We are a club. Entry is restricted for the public. Only members and their guests are allowed inside, this rule should have exempted clubs. We come under a different category. We are happy to abide by the Supreme Court's decision."



(From left) Nikunj Vyas, Sanjeev Patki and Prakash Dongre at the MIG club committee room. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Nikunj Vyas, club secretary explained, "We are following reports and are hoping for a solution to the problem. Clubs like ours by definition are 'elite' places, as entry is restricted; one pays a substantial sum to become a member."

Committee member Prakash Dongre said, "Cloud 9 remains closed only during election time. We are exempt from the Dry Day rule; on other days, the bar remains open."

Stressed about employees

Patki, Dongre and Vyas are worried like most, about how this is going to affect the workforce. "We are stressed about our employees. We have employees and outsourced staff working at the club. We have been assessing who has been doing what work since the bar closed and are concerned because it is a question of people's livelihoods," said Patki.

When asked how the closure is going to hit club revenue, a club official said, "We do not have exact figures but it will definitely hurt. We subsidize several sports with help from revenues earned through the bar and restaurants. There are rooms booked for functions at the club... [but] bookings may be cancelled if liquor cannot be served, all this is a possibility."

Wait and watch

The club's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Seth Mangal Prasad pointed to a closed door of the bar. The club, which has 3,600 members, is adopting a wait and watch policy but there is an air of tension mixed with helplessness. Club bigwigs say, "our members understand. This is a law-abiding club and they know this is a Supreme Court decision."