Mild earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh, no loss of life so far

Shimla: A moderate intensity tremor rocked Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, while authorities said no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from anywhere so far.

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded at 1.39 a.m., local Meteorological Office Director, Manmohan Singh said.

The epicentre of the quake was Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir. This was the second mild quake recorded in Chamba in less than a month. Earlier, the earthquake was recorded on February 4.

