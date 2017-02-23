Militant attack in Kashmir's Shopian district; 2 killed 6 injured

Srinagar: An army soldier and a woman were killed and six other armymen including two officers were injured when militants ambushed security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

"Militants ambushed and fired at the army in Chitargam village of Shopian district today morning," police said here.

"The army was returning after carrying out a search operation in Kungoo village when they were ambushed by the militants," police added.

One army Jawan and a woman were killed and in the attack, while six other army personnel including a lieutenant colonel and a major have been injured.

The injured have been airlifted to Srinagar for treatment.

Reinforcements were immediately rushed to surround the area and trace the militants.