Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez

A militant was killed as the Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.
An Army official said the troops guarding the LoC observed movement of ultras trying to sneak into the valley from across the border and challenged them. During the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.
One injured in firing in Kashmir
One person was injured when suspected militants fired at two vehicles belonging to security forces in south Kashmir yesterday, police said. Arif, who works for a construction company, was hit by a stray bullet.
