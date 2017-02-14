Militant killed in encounter in north Kashmir

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed today while five security force personnel were injured in an ongoing encounter in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said here.

The militant was killed in the encounter in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district. The injured security force personnel have been rushed to a hospital, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area this morning following specific intelligence inputs about presence of militants in the area.

While the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering the encounter, the official said the operation was on when last reports came in.