The Hizbul militant, who shot dead a former village Sarpanch in Shopian district on Monday, died later in the day in a scuffle with his associates, police said.
According to police, a Hizbul militant identified as Showkat Ahmad Kumar, who gunned down Muhammad Ramban Sheikh, the former village Sarpanch, in Imam Sahib area of Shopian district, died in a scuffle with his own men. The killed slain Sarpanch was also a PDP activist.
