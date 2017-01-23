Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle, 2 security personnel killed



An Army operation close to the ambush site. Pic/PTI

Guwahati: Militants yesterday ambushed an Assam Rifles vehicle, killing two security personnel and injuring three others, while two of the ultras were also killed in the ensuing encounter in Tinsukia district of Assam, days ahead of the Republic Day.

A defence spokesman said that militants threw several grenades at an Assam Rifles vehicle at Jagun 12th Mile Barabasti on NH-53 killing two security personnel on the spot and injuring three others.

The security personnel retaliated and two militants were killed, the defence spokesman said.

Banned ULFA(I) claimed that it had carried out the attack along with four other organisations and had killed three security personnel.