Militants ambush convoy with off-duty Iraq soldiers, kill 10

Baghdad: Militants in Iraq ambushed a convoy of off-duty soldiers near a town in the country's sprawling western desert, killing at least 10 and wounding 20, officials said yesterday.
Iraqi Major Emad al-Dulaimi said the attack took place the night before near the town of Rutba. The militants were armed with assault rifles and rockets. Al-Dulaimi said he blamed the Islamic State group.
Suicide bombers kill four in NE Nigeria: vigilantes
Kano: Four people were killed in two separate suicide attacks in northeast Nigeria yesterday, local militia members said, in the latest violence blamed on Boko Haram Islamists.
