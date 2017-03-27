Militants attack Jammu & Kashmir minister's home, snatch four weapons

Srinagar: Militants attacked the ancestral home of a ruling PDP minister late on Sunday night in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and decamped with four weapons of security guards, police said here on Monday.

"Militants attacked the home of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Minister Farooq Andrabi in Dooru area of Anantnag district late last evening. "Guards posted at the minister's ancestral home retaliated the militant fire. Firing exchanges continued for some time resulting in injuries to two security guards.

"Militants managed to decamp with four service rifles of the security guards," police said. A massive manhunt was launched to trace the militants. Injured security guards were shifted to hospital. "The minister was not at his ancestral home when the attack took place," police added.

An AK-47 rifle was snatched by three persons from a police constable in Jammu on Saturday. Police said two persons involved in the Jammu weapon snatching incident had been arrested while the third was still at large along with the snatched weapon.