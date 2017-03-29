Militants ransack policeman's house in Kashmir

Srinagar: Militants have ransacked a senior police officer's house in Kulgam district in a third such incident in the last seven days in the Kashmir Valley.

According to police, four militants on Tuesday night ransacked the house of a senior police officer in Khudwani village.

They threatened the inmates before leaving the house.

A day earlier, militants had ransacked an assistant sub-inspector's house in Dairoo village of Shopian district.

Earlier, they looted the house and torched the car of a Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department officer in Budgam district.

During all these incidents, the police officers were not present in their homes.

Police have been targets of the militants who threaten officers to give up their jobs or face dire consequences.