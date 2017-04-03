Military operations kill 9 in Afghanistan

Kabul: Military operations have killed nine civilians in the southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, a local security official said.

"During operations which launched at 2.00 a.m. local time today (Sunday) in Malgir area of Gereshk district, nine civilians including three women, four children and two men were killed," Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying on condition of anonymity.

The official also added that Afghan and NATO-led Resolute Support forces discovered a weapon cache of Taliban in a house in Malgir area and detonated it due to which one house collapsed due to the blast killing nine members of a family.

Two Taliban militants present in the house were also killed due to the nearby blast, the official said. Meanwhile, spokesman for provincial government Omar Zawak confirmed the incident but without giving information said, "investigation is underway".

Taliban outfit has also confirmed the death of the two militants. The poppy growing and militancy-plagued Helmand province has been regarded as a Taliban hotbed in the southern region of Afghanistan.