Minor boy crushed by speeding RTV bus

A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death on Thursday after a speeding RTV bus hit him on busy Palam-Dabri road in west Delhi, police said. The accident took place at around 5 p.m when the minor boy was crossing the road.

"Krishna, a student of Class V of a government school, was crossing road when he was hit by a speeding RTV bus on Palam-Dabri road. He was a resident of Mahavir Enclave," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Kumar said. Father of the minor deceased is a tractor driver, according to the officer.

"The driver of the bus managed to flee the spot. But hundreds of angry people gathered on the spot shattered the glasses and windowpanes of other passing buses," he added. "We are looking for the accused driver," he said.