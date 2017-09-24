Minor boy plots his kidnapping to extort money from father to help poor girlfriend

Crime Branch has arrested a 16-year-old boy and his childhood friend for kidnaping himself and asking ransom of Rs 50 Lakhs from his father. The boy told cops that he wanted to help his girlfriend since she belong to lower middle class family.

A 16-year-old boy, a son of a businessman and a resident of Talasari which is located after Palghar, was asked to stay at his uncle's place at Sakinaka for few days by his father because he was involved in a relationship with a girl. On Friday, the father of the 16-year-old boy received a call saying this is son has been kidnapped and if he wants him back safe then he will have to pay a ransom of Rs 50 Lakhs.

The uncle and the father, who had filed a missing complaint a day before the call at Sakinaka police station, informed them about the ransom call. The cops with the help of the phone number found a 19-year-old boy at Manor.

The cops also found the kidnapped boy with the 19-year-old. The boy revealed that he is 16-year-old boy's childhood friend and that it was his plan to kidnap himself.

The cops bought both boys to the police station, after interrogation they found that the 16-year-old boy demanded money because his female friend was from a very lower class and he wants to help her and her family with money.

On the other hand the female friend and her family had no idea that he was doing this for them. The investigation was carried out by Police inspector Anant Bohir and his team. During interrogation both the boys revealed that they made the whole plan after watching the crime show Crime Patrol. The show helped them to plan the kidnapping process.

