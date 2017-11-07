Minor drowns to death in stunt gone wrong

An 8-year-old Maharashtra boy died while allegedly attempting to perform a stunt in front of his friends in Panvel's Padghe village on Monday afternoon.



Sumit Kumar Raju Sharma, a class 4th student, was on his way to the school when he dared his friends to jump into a deep well located on the roadside.

While his friends refused to accept the challenge, Sharma jumped into the well calling his companions cowards. He didn't know how to swim and drowned to death.