Minor falls in boiling water as midday meal was being cooked, dies

Patna: In a horrific incident, a minor girl died after she fell into a vessel of boiling water at her school when the mid-day meal was being cooked, police said on Wednesday.

Subham Kumari, 5, was seriously injured after the accident in Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district on Tuesday.

"Her family admitted her in a hospital in a critical condition. But she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday," a police official said.

Her family blamed the school principal and the cook for negligence and demanded action against them.