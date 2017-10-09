Minor fire at BDD chawl in Worli, none hurt

A minor fire broke out near B.D.D chawl number 8 in Worli. No injuries were reported as the fire was a minor one.

Earlier after initially receiving no response from developers, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), appointed as the nodal agency for the project, had re-invited bidders; and this time, three developers have put forth their bids.

One more aspect of relief for MHADA is the bare minimum resistance towards the project from residents of Worli, as opposed to the same from Naigaum residents.

The state's Rs 16,000-crore plan is to redevelop around 207 buildings of BDD Chawls. These are spread across 32 and 42 acres in Lower Parel and Naigaum (Dadar), respectively, besides the 59-odd acres in Worli (121 buildings).

Currently, the residents live in 160 sqft houses; the government has promised to give them 500 sqft dwellings after the redevelopment.

