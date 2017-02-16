Minor fire at Kandivli shop

A minor fire broke out at a Kandivli-based electrical shop late last night. Shree Krishna Electrical and Hardware store, located at the ground floor of Gangotri building in Dhanukarwadi, Kandivli (West), caught fire at around 11 pm.

Two fire brigades and a water tanker reached the spot within 15 minutes, and managed to contain the fire before midnight.

No casualties were reported. “The shop was located on the ground floor of a high rise,” said a fire official. “An ambulance was sent to the spot as well.”