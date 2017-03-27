Minor forced to take abortion pills by 8 'rapist' teachers, gets cancer

Parents of a teen girl, who was allegedly repeatedly raped by eight of her teachers, have alleged that she got cancer from the abortion pills she was forced to consume



The parents of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly repeatedly raped by eight of her teachers, have alleged that she got cancer from the abortion and contraceptive pills she was forced to consume by the accused.

The minor girl is currently undergoing treatment at Bikaner's medical hospital in cancer research centre after being diagnosed with the disease. After the assault she was also forced to consume abortion pills by the perpetrators.

The girl's mother has claimed that her daughter sustained injuries on her private parts because of the sexual assault which led to cancer.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the girl reportedly told superintendent of police Amandeep Singh Kapoor that the accused – employed at the school in Sajanvasi village – gang-raped her after asking her to stay back for “extra classes”.

The matter came into light after the minor girl's father alleged that his daughter was raped by eight teachers of a private school who had also made a video of the heinous act. They had allegedly made the video as a means to ensure that the girl didn't complain about by threatening to circulate it if she reported the matter to anybody.

The alleged incident occurred in April 2015. But unfortunately the girl was sexually assaulted repeatedly over the next year and a half. The girl then became pregnant and was forced to consume abortion pills, which reportedly caused a cancerous growth in her body.

A FIR was registered only on Friday with the Nokha Police after some villagers tried to resolve the matter through a mutual settlement. The FIR lodged under Section 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Nokha police station SHO Darjaram said.

According to the report, one of the accused lodged an FIR on March 20 against two cousins of the rape survivor for allegedly assaulting him.

Following the complaint, the police is in the process of carrying out searches at multiple places to arrest eight accused teachers.

Taking cognizance of the Bikaner sexual assault case, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has dubbed it a serious offence, saying that it should not be overlooked.

"This has come out in counter of a case, but charges are very serious and can't be denied," Kataria told a reputed news agency.

(With Agency Inputs)