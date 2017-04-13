Mira Road call centre scam kingpin Shaggy has Rs 25k in his bank accounts

Cops visited the banks where Mira Road call centre scam kingpin Sagar Thakkar holds accounts and also the registrar's office to find out about the bungalow he previously owned in Ahmedabad



Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy

Days after the kingpin of a multi-crore call centre scam Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy was arrested from the airport by the Thane Crime Branch, a team of five officers took him to Ahmedabad to verify the details related to his bungalow and bank accounts revealed by him during interrogation. The team is conducting a spot investigation to find out whether Shaggy's claims are true.

Shaggy, who was arrested on April 8, almost six months after he went absconding, was produced in Thane court and remanded in police custody till April 13. During interrogation, he had shared details regarding his bungalow in Ahmedabad, which was recently sold by his parents for Rs 2.50 crore and the different accounts he held.

Multiple accounts

The team headed by senior police inspector of Thane Crime Branch Nitin Thakre reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday and visited the banks where Shaggy had his accounts. "Sagar has a total of five accounts and each of them has a balance of around Rs 5,000 to 10,000. We have asked the bank managers to mail us last one year's statements of all the accounts so that we get an idea of the transactions he has done. Though he claims that most of the money was given in cash to the employees of the call centre as salary, we believe he used it for personal needs as well," said a senior officer.

Deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe said, "Our team is carrying out an investigation in Ahmedabad to find out the truth behind the details revealed by Sagar during interrogation." The team also visited the call centers run by him but found all of them to be locked.

"We visited the registrar's office to get details about the bungalow Sagar previously owned. We will also find out to whom the flat has been sold and whether the high-end cars that he possessed, are still with him or not," added an officer.