Mira Road call centre scam kingpin Shaggy's parents go missing after selling Gujarat home



Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy after his arrest. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

A day after Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy, the kingpin of an international call centre scam was arrested by police, another interesting angle to the case has come to the fore. Sources claim that Sagar's parents sold off their bungalow in Ahmedabad for around Rs 2.50 crore and have been absconding since then.

Verifying facts

According to police, during interrogation Sagar confirmed that he owned a 5,000 square feet bungalow in Ahmedabad and two high-end cars. "He has revealed some information during interrogation. A team will be sent to Ahmedabad to verify the facts," said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Thane Crime Branch.

Of the two cars that Sagar possessed, cops had seized one couple of months after the raid at the Mira Road call-centre.

Audi seized

"We have seized the Audi R8 car that he owned. He claims to have another car, which is with his friends. He also said a company agent had given the vehicle to him and that he had not bought it. We are verifying the facts and are also trying to find out whether the bungalow was bought using the call centre's money," said a senior officer of Thane police station.

Love in Dubai

Sagar also confirmed that he was in a relationship. "He said that after he went absconding, his girlfriend met him in Dubai, where they stayed together for some time. Thereafter, she left and never returned," added the officer.

Police believe that even his sister Reema Thakkar was involved in the scam as the cash sent from Ahmedabad to Mumbai through angadia was in her name. She also used to look after the call centre's accounts.