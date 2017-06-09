Mira Road school wishes 'good luck' to kid of parents who protested

A protest at RBK school in Mira Road last year over extra admission fee

Even as the 48-hour deadline for Mira Road’s RBK School to explain its stance on the six-year-old being barred from classroom following a dispute with her parents over fee structure has yet to pass, the school has made its position clear: the child has to leave the school.

In a notice to the parents on Wednesday, they categorically told the parents to find her a new school. According to Aakash Nayak, the child’s father, they received a letter from the school that states, "We have to inform you that as you have failed to comply with orders of the court, failed to observe rule, discipline, conduct of the school, failed to even comply observe decorum and conduct as a model parent due to which several teachers and members of the management are harassed, our school has decided not to show any indulgence towards you and regretfully inform you that we cannot admit your child to our school. We wish you good luck for seeking admission for your daughter in other school."

However, with the new academic year just kicking off, Nayak says, "Which school will admit my child now? The school could have clarified this before, so we could have looked for admission elsewhere." He also adds, "As for the non-payment of the fees within deadline, as the case was in court, I didn’t pay for six months. Later though, my child’s login ID was blocked because of which I could not pay fees. Finally, after approaching the school, my elder son’s fee was accepted on June 3 and I was given receipt, then why not accept my daughter’s fee on the same date?"

As mid-day had reported, the parents had alleged that due to an ongoing dispute over fee structure, their daughter had been humiliated by the school and on the first day back — made to sit in a library and not admitted into classrooms. This treatment reportedly went on for two more days before the expulsion letter came.

But, the school has denied isolating the child, even as it blamed the parent for not paying fees. In a statement on Thursday, RBK said, "Nayak did not pay the fees as per the order of the court. There was a gross and intended contempt of order of court, as he handed over a cheque that was dishonoured. He was reminded through email and SMS to pay the fees, as the due date had passed. He never responded to any reminders. As a matter of good will, his daughter was allowed to study in the school for six months without paying fees."



What about the report?

Interestingly, they have further stated, "As her parents failed to comply with admission formalities, she was never admitted to Std II. In light of this, the provisions of RTE are not applicable in the present situation."

Additionally, following the parents’ complaint to the education department about the treatment meted out to their child, after which the department had sought a report from the school within 48 hours, the lawyer denied receiving any such notice from the education officer. He added that the school has reported to the local police station that the principal and teachers needed police protection due to the existing threat to their from the parent.

Authorities zoned out

When informed about the expulsion, Suresh Deshmukh, the local education officer who the parents approached, said, "I am sure the school is aware that under RTE, no child can be removed from a school. The child will not be removed," but when pressed if he had received a report or actually notified the school about it, he replied, "Not yet. I have been busy with other issues."

Meanwhile, state education minister Vinod Tawde was unaware of the case and simply said, "I will enquire immediately and take action."