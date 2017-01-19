Miracle! Hungry puppy swallows eight-inch kitchen knife and survives

A 12-week puppy, Macie, in the UK is recovering from a life-saving emergency surgery after it swallowed an eight-inch long kitchen knife.

Macie's owner, Irene Paisley, thought that her pet had just swallowed a toy when she started squeaking. "By the time we arrived at the vet's, there was blood coming out of her nose," Irene told the Mirror.

An X-ray of the knife that was found in Macie’s stomach. Pic/PDSA

At the emergency out-of-hours vet service, X-rays showed that Irene’s Staffordshire bull terrier had swallowed a kitchen knife.

The knife handle had passed through Macie’s stomach and into her intestines, while the tip of the knife was still in her gullet. She underwent emergency surgery to remove the knife. Irene added, "I couldn't believe it when they said Macie had swallowed a knife. I have no idea where she got hold of it.

Vet Emily Ronald said, "I've never seen an x-ray like Macie’s. She was extremely lucky to survive. Her saving grace was that she swallowed the handle-end first. The blade-end would undoubtedly have pierced her organs, causing fatal injuries."