Miracle escape for 5 after speeding car rams into auto in Mumbai



A traffic cop surveys the damage to the car that crashed into a parked autorickshaw on Sion-Panvel Highway last night

A speeding car, carrying five passengers, lost control, ramming into a parked auto on Sion-Panvel Highway last night. While the auto was crushed to half its original size in the accident, all the passengers in the car suffered injuries.



Raj Shekhar Rokde (43), a resident of Dombivli, had gone shopping to Crawford Market, along with his wife Meenakshi (34), and three other friends. While on their way back home, the Maruti Baleno that Rokde was steering, lost control. "Rokde said that when he was passing the R-Centre bus stop at Mankhurd, he spotted a woman crossing the road. While trying to save her, he dashed into an auto," an officer with the Govandi police said.







After the car rammed into the auto, it took two turns in the air, before landing on the right side of the road. “The five passengers, including the driver, were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital," a constable said. Rokde sustained injuries to his head. The others suffered minor bruises. "We suspect the driver had consumed alcohol, and have taken his blood samples," the officer said.



A case of rash driving has been registered against Rokde and more sections will be added if traces of alcohol are found in his blood.