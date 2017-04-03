Miraculous escape in Mumbai! 4 pals come out of horrific accident unhurt

Policemen inspect the accident spot at the Haji Ali stretch

In a miraculous escape, four friends managed to get out unhurt after the SUV they were in turned turtle at Haji Ali junction at midnight on Sunday. The Kalbadevi residents had gone for a drive to Worli Seaface and were on their way back when the accident occurred. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the railings on the road’s left, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College.

Drive goes awry

Umang Joshi (24), a resident of CP Tank area, picked up his friends at Kalbadevi junction and drove to Worli Seaface in his silver Honda Mobilio. “While returning, I remember crossing the NSCI… I guess there was something on the road that caused the car to skid. I lost control but somehow managed to turn it to the left side,” he said.

The car dashed into the steel railing at the footpath; the impact was so severe that the railing broke and the car turned turtle. “I was sitting at a bus stop when I heard a loud crashing sound. On the opposite side, I saw a car topple over,” said an eyewitness Rakesh Kumar. Passers-by and motorists ran to help the trapped passengers who were calling for help.



The injured leave Nair hospital after treatment. Pics/ Shadab Khan

Officers in a police van passing saw the toppled car and called up the Tardeo police, who sent a van to the spot.

“We rescued the passengers and took them to Nair hospital,” said an officer, adding, “The driver and co-passengers were busy looking for their belongings inside the car; we had to push them into the van, so that they could receive prompt medical attention.

Family relieved

The other passengers sustained minor injuries, while Joshi was treated for an injury to his right elbow.

The father of one of the passengers, a 24-year-old girl, said, “I was shocked to hear the news. When I saw the car, I was really worried about my daughter. It was a relief to see her in the hospital with only bruises.”