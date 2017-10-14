At least 90 students of a school fell sick in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district after consuming contaminated food. The children complained of abdominal pain and vomiting after consuming the meal following which they were admitted to the Vindhyachal Health Center here.



Representation pic

Around 45 students, whose condition was serious, were referred to another hospital. 'Some students complained of abdominal pain and vomiting after eating the food.

When we checked the food we found a tail of lizard it which could have contaminated the food,' Jai Singh, principal of the school said. The school is situated in Persia Dhuwa village of Vindhyachal. No causality has been reported yet.