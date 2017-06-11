Miscreants injure two policemen during night patrol in Thane





Two policemen were injured after unidentified men got into their car and allegedly drove past the stationary police jeep when they were being questioned by

the cops during a night patrol at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday when the beat marshalls spotted a car and three men loitering on the service road near Chitalsar police station, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar said on Sunday.



When the cops approached them and started questioning, the trio jumped into their car and rashly drove off after dashing the jeep, leaving the two injured.

A case was lodged against the trio under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage) rw 34 (common intention) and also relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act, the PRO said.



Narkar said both the beat marshalls Rangrao Patil (50) and Ananda Danavale (48) were administered first aid after the incident. No arrest has been made so far and further investigation was on, said police.

