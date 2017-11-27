Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar wants to work with Aamir Khan

Manushi, a 20-year-old medical student from Haryana, had won Femina Miss India World 2017 in May this year

Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she would love to work in an Aamir Khan film as the superstar is known to make socially-relevant movies. Manushi was recently crowned Miss World 2017 at a grand event held in Sanya, China. The medical students from Haryana said she finds all the actors in Bollywood beautiful but Aamir and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra are her favourites.

"I'll definitely want to work in an Aamir Khan film. I think he has some really challenging roles that he gives you. At the same time, his movies have a message and a connection to the society. So it'll be very interesting to do. In the actresses, my favourite is Priyanka Chopra," she told reporters.

Interestingly, the coveted title was last won by Priyanka for India in 2000, just a year after Yukta Mookhey brought the crown home. Manushi, a 20-year-old medical student from Haryana, had won Femina Miss India World 2017 in May this year.

When asked if she has Bollywood plans up next, she said the film industry was not on her mind right now. "I am very excited how this year will turn out. I'll be travelling, visiting continents. We will be spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene where I'll be joined by my other Miss World sisters. That's what I am excited about right now.

"Bollywood is something which isn't on my mind as of now. I really can't say anything about it," she added. Manushi said in the initial weeks of the beauty pageant, several contestants thought her to be an actor. "In the first week of the pageant they thought I was a Bollywood actress. But jokes apart, we all are very similar. We didn't have any pre conceived notions about each other. We go there with a fresh mind, there's a lot of curiosity to know each other," she said.