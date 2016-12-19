Missing brick kiln worker's body found hanging from tree

The body of a tribal brick kiln worker, who had been missing for nearly 11 days, was found hanging from a tree at a village here today, police said.

Chandar Wagh, 45, a resident of Bhagalpada village in Dhasai area under Murbad taluka of the district, had been missing since December 8 following which his wife had a few days back lodged a complaint against the brick kiln owner and the latter's friend for allegedly abducting him, they said.

Following the complaint, the Thane rural police had also launched a search for Wagh. However, this morning, Wagh's body was found hanging from a tree in Kochre village in Murbad, police said. On getting the message, police rushed to the scene to carry out further inquiry into the man's death.

Earlier, following the woman's complaint, the brick kiln owner and his friend were booked under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and also under provisions of Bonded Labour Abolition Act of 1976 and The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident, police added.