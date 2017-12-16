'Missing cop was with accused on Bhayander bridge that night'

Police suspect arrested Thane inspector threw API Ashwini Bidre, missing since April 2016, in the creek as their mobile tower locations match

Missing assistant police inspector Ashwini Gore alias Ashwini Bidre was thrown into the Bhayander creek by the accused inspector, suspect the Navi Mumbai police, who are investigating the case.



Bidre's husband Raju Gore and their eight-year-old daughter, who stay in Kolhapur, in Panvel after being called for taking the girl's blood sample for the probe

The police, who had arrested Thane (rural) Inspector Abhay Kurundkar last week on the charge of kidnapping Bidre, who he was allegedly in a relationship, in 2016, said they believe he killed her as the mobile tower location of both the victim and the accused the day she went missing was on Bhayander bridge.

Investigation has revealed that on April 11, 2016, Bidre had boarded a train from Kalamboli to Thane and later gone to Bhayander. "The tower location shows the two were at his place from 6.41 pm to 11.11 pm in Bhayander, after which around 2.40 am on April 12, they seem to have been on the bridge, as per the location," said an officer, adding they are looking for more evidence.

"We have sought his custody to search his car, which he may have used to transport the victim and throw her in the creek," said an officer. Kurundkar and Dnyandev Patil were arrested on December 8. "The Panvel court had sent them to police custody till December 19," said Prakash Nilewad, ACP, Panvel.

Sources from Kalamboli police also said Bidre's eight-year-old daughter was called for a DNA test, to ascertain if the blood on a towel found at Kurundkar's home a year ago, during investigation, is Bidre's.

Bidre's husband Raju Gore brought their daughter to the Panvel ACP's office yesterday. "We were asked to visit the Panvel rural civic hospital, where my daughter's blood sample was taken for investigation," he said.

Advocate Sandeep Patil, who is representing Kurundkar, "The only evidence they have against him is the mobile tower location. And the police's plan to seize and search his car based on their suspicion is also just a mere theory."

