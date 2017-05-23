Missing Indian climber dies descending Mount Everest



Ravi Kumar was from UP

A 27-year-old Indian climber, who went missing on Mount Everest, has died after he fell some 200 metres while returning after conquering the world’s tallest peak, the fifth fatality on the mountain this season, an official said yesterday.

Rescuers spotted the body of Ravi Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, after 36 hours of intense search. Kumar fell from the 8,200 metre altitude, which is popularly known as Balcony, and died, said Dinesh Bhattarai, Director General of Department of Tourism.

"Our liaison officer deputed in Mt Everest has confirmed that he died after he fell some 150 to 200 metre down from the Balcony while he was descending after the summit," he told PTI. "But it not possible to retrieve the body immediately," Chowang Sherpa, managing director of Arun Treks and Expedition, said. Balcony is the final resting spot before climbers ascend the south summit of the mountain.

With this, the total number of people who died from the Nepal side of Mt Everest has reached five. Kumar successfully climbed the 8,848 meters high Mount Everest at 1.28 pm on Saturday. His climbing guide Lakpa Wongya Sherpa was also found unconscious after suffering from frostbite at Camp IV. Kumar and the climbing guide got separated during the descent.

300 People who have died at Everest since the first ascent since 1953

200 Estimated number of dead bodies still on the mountain