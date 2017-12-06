Missing teenage girl's naked body found at family's farm in Pune

Police suspect the 17-year-old girl was sexually abused and then stoned to death, her body was found in a pool of blood in her family farm in Dhamne village, Pune

Three days after she went missing, a 17-year-old's naked body was found in a pool of blood in her family's farm in Dhamne village, Pune. Cops also found a bloody stone nearby, sparking suspicions that the girl was sexually abused and then stoned. It was the girl's brother who found her body on Monday afternoon, when he went there to plough the field. The family had not been able to trace her since Friday, when she left to meet a friend.



Cops found a bloody rock, and suspect that the girl was stoned to death

The victim's mother recalled, "My daughter had recently appeared for the Std X board exams and she was helping me at the farm. On Friday, she was working with us at the farm till 12.30 pm, when she left to meet her school friend to get some details about college admissions."

"She never returned to the farm. In the evening, our neighbours said they had seen her at our house around 4.30 pm. That was the last time anyone saw her," the mother added. On Friday, the family had approached the Chakan police station, which holds jurisdiction in the area. The cops registered a kidnapping complaint against unidentified persons.

Senior Inspector Manojkumar Yadav of Chakan police station said, "We were investigating the case, when on Monday, around 12.30 pm, the victim's brother found her body and alerted us. The body was decomposing. About 200 metres away, we noticed a stone covered in blood. We suspect the victim was sexually abused and then stoned to death. We are investigating the case."

The Murder charge under IPC has also been added to the case, along with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The body was sent to Sassoon general hospital for examination yesterday, upon the completion of which the victim's family will perform the last rites.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go