Not even in his wildest dreams would have this 17-year-old thought that skipping a garba event would cost him so dearly. One of the residents of the area mistook him for a petrol thief and flung acid at him from the window. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. However, not only did he suffer severe injuries, he even missed his college exam because of the incident. The Virar police filed an FIR against the unknown person on October 2 and launched a search operation.



The 17-year-old boy, who suffered injuries in the attack, was discharged from hospital on October 2 after he underwent treatment for two days. Pics/Hanif Patel

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Rahul Ravindra Bavaskar, resident of Ranale Talao. He is a Std XI student of a college based in Virar. Police sources said that on September 30 Rahul was not keen on attending a garba event with his friends. The incident happened when he was hiding in the lane next to his house. As it was dark, someone from the adjacent building mistook him for a petrol thief and flung acid at him. Initially he thought that it was water, but when he started getting a burning sensation, he realised that it was acid. He has suffered burns on his back, face, neck and hands.

Also read - Mumbai: Gang-rape victim who drank acid dies in hospital

However, after being treated at a local hospital for two days, he was discharged on October 2. Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Virar police station said, "We have been receiving several complaints about petrol being stolen from bikes and cars. Rahul was attacked by someone who thought he was a petrol thief."

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Dahisar man throws acid on 24-year-old woman for staring at him

On the lookout

Yunus Sheikh, senior inspector, said, "We have registered a case against the accused under section 326(a) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of IPC. Though he has been identified, he is still on the run. Further investigation into the matter is on."

Also view photos: The story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar