E-paper

Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons

By PTI | Posted 26-Dec-2016Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Mithun Chaktaborty resigns from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
Mithun Chakraborty has quit the Upper House over health concerns

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Trinamool Congress (TMC), today resigned from the Upper House citing health reasons.

He has submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman, sources in TMC said.

Mithun, whose alleged involvement in Saradha scam made news last year, had attended the Upper House for three days only.

He has written to the Chairman that because of his health condition he is not been able to fulfil his duty in Rajya Sabha and that is why he is relinquishing his seat, sources added.

Chakraborty was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply