MM Joshi, Sharad Pawar, PA Sangma to get Padma Vibhushan



Sharad Pawar and MMâÂÂJoshi

New Delhi: Political stalwarts Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar and former Lok Sabha speaker P A Sangma, cricketer Virat Kohli and Carnatic musician K J Yesudas were among the 89 people who were selected for this year's Padma awards.

Joshi, Pawar, Sangma and Yesudas figured among the list of seven people who were selected for Padma Vibhushan, country’s second highest civilian award. Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, will not be conferred on anybody this year.

Among the other awardees in this category were Prof Udipi Ramachandra Rao, former Chairman of ISRO, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, spiritual master, yogi and mystic who has 70 lakh volunteers across the world, and Sunder Lal Patwa, formerChief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and a BJP veteran.

Out of the seven, Sangma and Patwa have been chosen for the award posthumously.

The number of Padma awardees this year is 89, which includes seven recipients each for Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Out of this, 19 of the awardees are women.