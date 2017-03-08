MMRC and AAI plant saplings to mark International Women's Day

The tree plantation program

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) jointly organised tree plantation programme to mark the International Women’s Day today at AAI's headquarter.

With today's plantation Package-6 of MMRC has initiated first phase of the tree plantation. The plantation was launched by Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC and K Hemalata, Regional Executive Director, AAI.

"Metro-3 will ensure safety of women commuters. There are dedicated metro lines all over the world that provide connectivity to airport. However, Metro-3 will perhaps be the first corridor to provide connectivity to airport along with other strategic locations in Mumbai. I am thankful to AAI for supporting the Metro-3 project," said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.

There will be three Metro stations - Sahar Road Station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Domestic Airport Station (CSIA -T2) and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Station (CSIA – T1) - which facilitate connectivity to airport.