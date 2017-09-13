MMRC digs up road near Marol Maroshi for Mumbai Metro, again

Work underway near Marol Maroshi road
The proposed Metro III car shed near Aarey Milk Colony is once again in the news. A month after a green activist spotted work in progress at the proposed depot site in August – following which MNS and Shiv Sena workers put an end to all construction work – another activist has reported that a stretch of lane near Marol Maroshi road is being dug up to allegedly build a boundary.
Aarey Colony remains a 'no construction' area under the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) orders, but it seems the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has already starting work on the site for a car shed. A local resident said, "The digging work has been on for the last few days." Despite many attempts, MMRC officials remained unavailable for comment.
