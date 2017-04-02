MMRCL starts soil testing at Aarey Colony despite stay order



The spot where MMRCLâÂÂconducted soil testing at Aarey Colony

Despite the National Green Tribunal's stay order on the metro construction at Aarey Colony, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has started soil testing work under the no-construction zone. A written complaint was registered on Saturday with the Aarey Police station against the corporation for violating NGT norms.

Around 50 members from citizen groups and NGOs like Vanshakti, Empower Foundation, Save Aarey and Conserve Aarey met on Saturday to discuss the matter. Twenty members from tabela/Sector 19 were also present. "The proposal by the government to convert Aarey from no-development zone to metro shed/commercial zone hasn't yet been sanctioned. No work of any nature including soil testing work is permitted in the land," reads the complaint submitted by the members.

Activists claim that although the NGT judge had denied permission to MMRCL lawyers from carrying out the soil test on three occasions, they continued with the activity with the help of police protection.

If the MMRCL continues with the activity, the members plan to launch a fast to protest the move. "The date and venue has been finalised yet, but if the government or police don't act on it, we will start protest with fasting," said Jalpesh Mehta, wildlife conservationist from Empower Foundation. Soil testing is an investigation conducted prior construction to test the suitability of soil. "We also plan to include more youth in the movement as it is about the future of the city. We will soon write an open letter to the Chief Minister seeking his help to save Aarey," he said.