MMRDA Additional Commissioner assures flawless traffic during monsoon

MMRDA officials inspect work

Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, Pravin Darade on Friday morning, visited the alignment of 16.5-km long Andheri-E to Dahisar-E Metro-7 Corridor with his team of experts in toe to make sure that the traffic flow remains flawless during monsoon.



Darade has assured completion of all piling, pile caps and pier work before the monsoon. "It is very important to finish the road work in time for smooth traffic flow," he Darade said.



The 16.5-km Andheri-E to Dahisar-E Metro-7 Corridor will have 14 stations and will cost Rs.6,208 crore